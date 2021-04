Smoking may be prohibited in Bellinzona’s playgrounds, while remaining permitted at bus stops. Considering a motion by councilor Renato Züger, the City Hall has made some caveats. In their preliminary remarks on the proposal, the City Council agreed with the idea of protecting the health of children by introducing a ban on smoking in playgrounds, which is a location intended primarily for children. It would be a question of protecting a particularly vulnerable segment of the population from the effects of passive smoking, extending the ban that already exists at cantonal level in Ticino in school buildings and in their immediate vicinity, for example in the access areas to the premises.

«Places not distinguishable».

By taking a position on the motion presented in September 2020, the City Hall instead rejects the second proposed measure, namely banning cigarettes at bus stops. The suspension of cigarettes in these places is considered to be disproportionate and difficult to support also from a legal point of view, since they are public places not reserved exclusively for children and young people, in which people do not stay long and which are considered difficult to differentiate from purely transit areas.

Legislation agrees, the majority will decide

The Executive’s adhesion to the proposal of the group leader of the Left Unity, Renato Züger, is consequently partial. In accordance with practice, both the motion and the above mentioned notice have been examined by the Legislation Commission. It is expected that a similar position will be adopted by the time of the elections of April 18, therefore very soon. The members of the Commission are also expected to support a ban on cigarettes in playgrounds, but not at bus stops. The final decision will be made by the majority.

