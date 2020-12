Snow could return to Ticino as early as January 1st. MeteoSwiss has issued a grade 3 alert (high alert) in effect from Friday, triggered at midnight, until Saturday at 6pm. Experts expect 15 to 30 cm of snow above 200 meters, and 30 to 50 cm above 800 meters. The most intense phase of precipitation should be that between 18;00 on Friday and 12 on Saturday.