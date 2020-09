MeteoSwiss reports a grade 3 warning regarding the danger of snowfall between Friday and Sunday. The possibility of the flakes covering western Valais as well as central-eastern Switzerland the observatory reports. Accumulations of 50-90 centimetres are expected above 1800 meters, while above 1200 a snow cover of 20-40 centimeters is expected. A level 2 rain hazard was also reported.

Until Sunday there will be temporary interruptions to the transit of the SS 26 of the Aosta Valley and 27 of the Gran San Bernardo due to the abundant snowfalls expected in the region. This was announced today by Anas (National Autonomous Road Company) in a note. The Italian company specifies that it coordinated with the French and Swiss operators of the cross-border routes before deciding on this measure. Any provision - continues Anas - to prohibit traffic at the crossings can be taken as a precaution to protect traffic after continuous monitoring of the practicability of the highways at high altitude and in agreement with the respective border manager who will close the transit track under management.

Anas has already activated the snow clearing and winter treatment of the roadway this year as well, which will also be operational during the upcoming bad weather window. A first taste of winter precipitation - which required the intervention of anti-snow vehicles - took place on Sunday 30 August at the Gran San Bernardo pass, at about 2,450 meters above sea level. The usual winter closure of the Gran San Bernardo pass is currently scheduled for mid-October while the Piccolo San Bernardo is expected to close to traffic between the end of October and the beginning of November.

