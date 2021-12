MeteoSwiss has issued the alert grade 3 for the whole day tomorrow (the most intense phase will affect the central hours) from 6 to 18. Up to 15 centimeters of snow are expected over 200m high and up to 20 centimeters over 600m. With the onset of snowfalls, the cantonal police encourages motorists to use winter equipment in order to be able to drive safely on the roads and to check the road conditions before travelling.

Consequently, the expected disruptions caused by rainfall at low altitudes are to be expected, which could be made worse by the presence of ill-equipped vehicles or high traffic density, which would make snow removal difficult.

Should the conditions require it, traffic blocks will be set up to check equipment, starting already at the border and on sections with steep slopes. HGV traffic will be stopped at the appropriate stops and at customs. It is therefore recommended to use your vehicle only when necessary.

Information on road conditions

You can find information on the Cantonal Police Twitter page, at the following link https://twitter.com/PoliziaTI, on the websites https://www.tcs.ch/it/tools/infostrada-situazione-attuale-del-traffico/situazione-attuale-traffico.php and http://www.rsi.ch/traffico/ or through the Viasuisse telephone number 163.

The Cantonal Police would like to remind that the number 117 is a reserved number for emergencies and therefore it is not to be used for information requests.

