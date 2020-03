How does one maintain social distancing when dealing with people with disabilities? And what happens in those families who cannot have outside support for their disabled relatives? We asked Danilo Forini, director of Pro Infirmis for Ticino and Moesano (pictured below).

“All the institutions had to close down external services: day centres, occupational workshops, welfare services, etc.,“ he explains. And they focused on the institutions. Like in care homes, the priority is protection. Protect not only the guests but also the socio-educational and not only health care staff who are called to intervene in often difficult conditions. A heartfelt thanks to them.”

With which problems?

“At the beginning there wasn’t always adequate protection. There were very few masks. And let’s not forget that this is a type of work where social distancing is impossible. Also, because you are dealing with people with mental illness and contact is continuous. There are people who continue to work under these conditions, for example at OTAF or the Gotthard Foundation and similar institutions, although the situation is now under control.”

But the situation remains difficult...

“Yes, I also see a great solidarity between the various institutions. We lend staff a little to each other with the coordination of the canton, somewhat on the spur of the moment. For example, we closed the day centre and two employees went to help out in other institutions.”

What about people with disabilities who stay at home?

“Day centers are closed. Like all of us, we have reduced our activities and we work from home. We guarantee permanent telephone coverage, but we can’t do it with those (non-medical) support activities at home to relieve the nursing families.”

A big problem.

“Yes, starting with virus protection. Not all people with disabilities are vulnerable, but they often are. Down syndrome, for example, is often related to heart problems. The dilemma is between how much to protect these households from external contact (similar in the case of those over-65) and how much to give external support.”

What can you actually do?

“We proceed mainly with external consultation. As do Atgabbes (Ticino Association of parents and friends of children in need of special education), Ares (Autism Research and Development) and Asi (Autism Italian-speaking Switzerland). Autism can pose problems because having people with problematic behaviour at home all day long that requires 24hour attention can be very difficult. At the moment we are also making use of inter-family solidarity.”

It is incredible what has happened with relatives even distant who have returned to live in families of people with disabilities, perhaps from outside the canton. Whenever possible, this is the best solution.

Which is?

“Help given to these people by brothers, sisters, relatives. It’s incredible what has happened with relatives, even distant ones, who have returned to live in families, perhaps from outside the canton. Whenever possible, this is the best solution. Better than having external help coming in every day. We rely heavily on nursing family relief, but in this crisis family solidarity becomes central.”

What about external help?

“You do what is possible. We have seen, for example, an explosion of meals on wheels. Pro Senectute is handling it and there is an impressive growth in demand. Here too there is solidarity between the institutions. Just today there are six of our staff active in the delivery of meals. The same goes for grocery shopping: last week we had few requests, now there are many initiatives for this also by municipalities or the scouts.”

What else?

“We try to do a lot of phone support and counseling. It is important to call people and let them feel that they are not forgotten. I appeal once again for solidarity among neighbours. If I know there’s a disabled person in my building or next door, maybe I make a call or do some shopping... Yesterday I saw a neighbour looking around and entertaining the older children from the balcony while a mother took a child with problems to the emergency room.”

What about special schools?

“Like all schools, here, too, the possibility is guaranteed for parents who can’t leave the kids with them. These are small shelter groups that work well. Some private institutions such as Canisio or OTAF are also doing it.”

What are the most difficult situations?

“For example, there are kids screaming all day long, and I mean they literally do it all day long. The first week can still be manageable, but then it can get dangerous. Also, for this reason we must not demonize those families who go out with their disabled child for a walk. It applies to a child, but it can also apply to a grown adult with a mental disability and serious psychotic aspects. In these cases, going out can be a good solution to discharge the tension.”

What worries you the most?

“If the elderly parent caring for a disabled person gets sick, it can be a big problem. We have established a procedure for crisis situations, activating regional antennas. Families in difficulty can call one of our three numbers (Pro Infirmis Bellizona: 058 775 38 70; Locarno: 058 775 37 50 and Massagno: 058 775 37 70). There is a crisis unit to find a case-by-case solution that is in direct contact with the authorities, the cantonal chief medical officer and other institutions.”

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata