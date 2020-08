An analysis conducted by Buy Shares and updated in July quantified the users of the most popular social platforms in the world. We are talking about 15 social networks with 14.6 billion users . An impressive number, which is explained by considering that the same person can have multiple active profiles on multiple channels. The 15 most popular social networks in the globe are: Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Messenger, WeChat, Instagram, TikTok, QQ, Weibo, QZone, Reddit, Kuaishou, Snapchat, Pinterest and Twitter. The other striking element is that Facebook and the other social platforms that report to Mark Zuckerberg (such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger) have access to 6.98 billion users, about half of the active users of the main social networks. But as mentioned, each platform can host multiple profiles for the same user, as each account is counted individually.

Coming, therefore, to the numbers of the analysis, it is observed that Facebook is the largest social platform in the world with 2.6 billion users, while WhatsApp has 2 billion active users and is the second largest among Zuckerberg’s platforms in tied with Google’s YouTube . Messenger has 1.3 billion users and is fourth among the major social networks in the world, followed by the Chinese WeChat with 1.2 billion profiles. Instagram, also in the Zuckerberg galaxy, has 1.08 billion active users worldwide. Starting from these numbers, it is not surprising that Facebook has recently announced its intention to unify its messaging systems. A move that reflects the goal of creating a unique platform within its ecosystem, linking chats so that messages can be exchanged regardless of the application - Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp - that you are using.

According to the analysis conducted by Buy Shares, if you exclude the social channels owned by Mark Zuckerberg, the other platforms combined collect a total of 7.68 billion active users. The reason why the Facebook group controls such a huge user base is also revealed. The explanation lies in Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy of relentlessly trying to buy or copy and adopt the capabilities of his competitors. For example, Facebook was able to replicate most of Snapchat’s features on its platform, then introduced Stories and instant messaging for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. But this does not mean that Facebook has really managed to eliminate the competition. It is above all YouTube, which bases its success on video-sharing . But another fearsome rival is rising star TikTok, now seventh in the ranking of large global social networks (800 million users) and which has surpassed Facebook in various areas. Although it has only been active since 2017, TikTok outclasses Facebook in attracting Generation Z users (that is, the generation that follows the Millennials, those born between 1995 and 2010). And just to counter TikTok and try to reduce the success of YouTube, the announcement of the creation of Reels , the Instagram platform that allows users to publish short videos online, is these days . In short: Mr Facebook once again observes the competitors and tries to imitate their keys to success, to evolve and advance its social empire.

