27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Social support and benefits stable above 8000 in Ticino

DATA

In the second quarter of 2020 there were no major changes in the number of beneficiaries of financial aid compared to the previous three months, not yet marked by the pandemic - It is however difficult to estimate how the data relating to social support will evolve in the coming months

Di Dina Aletras / AletrasMedia e Nico Nonella OnTheSpot

In the second quarter, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people in care in Ticino remained steadily above 8,000. The quarterly report published in recent days by the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) and relating to the months of April, May and June, however, did not note a surge compared to the pre-health emergency period .

The average number of stands at 8’341 - an increase of 69 units (+ 0.8%) compared to the average of the second quarter of 2019. The number of reference units with a social support service paid in the second quarter of 2020 was on average 5,337, corresponding to 0.3% less than the average for the same quarter of 2019.

Numbers in the last six months:

January: 7,985

February: 8,089

March: 8,234

April: 8,340

May: 8,295

June: 8,388

In the report, the Social Support Section (SdSS) notes that during this period the number of new applications for social support benefits submitted to its offices ‘decreased significantly and this is most likely due to the effectiveness of the various measures activated, both ordinary - in particular linked to the right to unemployment benefits and Laps benefits - and extraordinary - such as allowances for reduced work, the 120-day extension of the LADI allowance, the IPG Corona and guaranteed loans by the government. It is also important to consider that people have also made use of different types of informal help, in particular intra-family financial support and specific aid provided by solidarity bodies and associations’.

With regards the number of people and reference units with a paid service, there is a certain stability compared to the same quarter of last year. However, ‘it remains difficult to estimate how the data relating to social support will evolve in the coming months - explains the SdSS - The evolution will depend both on the spread of the pandemic and on the economic recovery capacity. However, the SdSS is making efforts, in collaboration with the Social Insurance Institute and the Direction of the Department of Health and Social Affairs, to monitor the situation and promptly prepare any necessary measures’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

