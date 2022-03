«Europe with Ukraine risks the largest refugee crisis of this century»: the alert launched by the UN through the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will soon be reflected in our daily lives. Yesterday evening the number of refugees already exceeded one million and, according to official forecasts, in the next few weeks they will exceed the threshold of four million: in the meantime, thousands of them have already found hospitality in Moldova, the poorest nation in Europe, an undeniable sign of the desperation that makes these people move. While the European Union is trying to approve an emergency plan for the admission of refugees and to facilitate their arrival in the member states, it seems clear that the consequences of this exodus will also touch our country which, as confirmed by Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, will contribute to a pan-European solution for the short-term protection of Ukrainian citizens.

It is now certain that the wave of refugees will be the largest and fastest ever seen since the war in the Balkans. For several days now, discouraging images and videos have been showing inhumane queues of cars at border crossings - with delays lasting tens of hours to get through - and of people, mostly women and children, stranded on the side of the road towards a future full of unknowns but somewhat safer. A situation that is evolving so rapidly that it is impossible for humanitarian organizations to systematically distribute the aid that refugees urgently need. The Russian siege has not even spared kindergartens and orphanages, so much so that half of the people fleeing are said to be under 14.

A drama within a drama, only mitigated by the enormous machine of solidarity that was immediately set in motion. The war in Ukraine has already become a humanitarian and social challenge, to which no-one can or wants to remain indifferent. But it must be said that we arrive there prepared. Many of our values, put under pressure during the two dramatic years of the pandemic, have been strengthened and will serve us well again in the coming months. The time for testing, in fact, did not end with the cancellation of the emergency phases of the fight against COVID, but seems to want to continue tirelessly in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, asking us to make good use of all the awareness acquired or strengthened during the two years of the coronavirus, first and foremost the high sense of responsibility towards our fellow man.

Ticino is already responding in this direction: shipments of aid to the Ukrainian population and refugees have left our canton with an extraordinary and moving degree of participation and speed. Certainly, the two situations, pandemic and war, remain quite distinct, but as often happens, the risk is that they may overlap to form an explosive mixture: the desperate exodus may trigger new waves of serious cases in Europe, especially in those countries bordering Ukraine. Only 1/3 of the refugees, in fact, are vaccinated and therefore protected from the possible critical course of the infection. In short, the risk of a health emergency appears quite concrete.

Welcoming those fleeing from a war is the right and the sacrosanct priority of all, but operations must be organized, in these treacherous times, under the sign of security: COVID is still lurking and could spread once again. Europe, so hard hit by the pandemic, will have to be careful, and be able to pull together and show that it is truly united, because in all situations of war and displacement, health problems in terms of infections increase considerably. And the Ukrainian one will certainly not be an exception. Priority to peace negotiations and refugees, therefore, but without forgetting what the past two years have taught us.

