Following the measure adopted for the Christmas holidays to close some branches to the public, and given the continuing health situation, the Municipality of Bellinzona decided to keep some branches closed until the end of January. These are: Gnosca, Gudo, Moleno, Pianezzo, Preonzo, Sant’Antonio and Sementina. You can refer to one of the other multifunctional desks that are open by going there in person or calling to make an appointment, clarifies the City. In accordance with the normal timetable, they are those of Bellinzona (telephone: 058/203.10.01), Camorino (058/203.10.02), Claro (058/203.10.03), Giubiasco (058/203.10.04), Gorduno (058/203.10.06) and Monte Carasso (058/203.10.09). The LAPS offices in Bellinzona (058/203.13.10) and Sementina (058/203.13.13) are open by appointment only.