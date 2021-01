The white containers pass from hand to hand through the window. A simple gesture of help that sometimes marks the fine line between independence and indigence. In recent weeks, many have made use of the free takeaway meal service proposed by the Casa Martini reception center and social canteen, which was opened a year ago in via Vallemaggia by the Mutual Aid Society of Locarno and then entrusted to the Francesco di Fra Martino Dotta Foundation.

The performance had already been proposed during the most acute phase of the spring lockdown, when many suddenly found themselves without immediate income. Now that the effects of the economic crisis are worsening Casa Martini is once again offering the service, which began at the beginning of December. ‘Successfully the turnout is variable and depends on the days. But the requests are regularly around twenty and, on the whole, sometimes we manage to distribute about fifty meals a day’.

A means of prevention

Among the regular users, there are also several families, for which the service becomes a fundamental means of prevention in order not to have to resort to assistance. Free lunches and dinners (which can still be withdrawn until January 15, from 11.30 to 12 and from 18 to 18.30) allowing that at the end of the month to be able to pay all the bills. ‘In fact - Friar Martino confirms - not everyone was able to provide shopping vouchers for Christmas and this service represents a valid alternative’.

Meanwhile - while the temporary night shelter center currently hosts five people - the convivial moments organized at Casa Martini during the holiday period were also successful.

