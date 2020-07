SOS Infanzia Telephone Association has reported a sharp increase in cases of child abuse calls to its number (091 / 682.33.33 active every day from 9:00-21:00) . The data was released at the general meeting in which the 2019 statement was approved. Figures show an increase from 2019. Proposed activities were summarised and recalled.

The association is managed by Paolo Frangi who is in the process of organising the next edition of the Federico Mari Prize, which is scheduled for November (coronavirus permitting). The award is dedicated to those who volunteer. Applications are to be sent to the association by 31 October.