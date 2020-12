Spartaco Arigoni former mayor of Collina d’Oro has passed away at the age of 90. Born on April 26, 1930 in Gentilino, his town of origin, Arigoni lived there his entire life. Educated in schools and business studies in Lugano and Lucerne, he entered the SBB service in 1947. In 1971 he took over the administrative direction of the Gaggini-Bizzozero SA printing house. A well-respected gentleman elected as mayor in 1962 and remained so until 2004. Since 1997 he has chaired the water purification Consortium of Lugano and surroundings, which he presided over for years whilst also the president of the Pro Collina d'Oro. From 1980 to 2007 he also chaired the local Radical Liberal Philharmonic.