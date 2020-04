Looking at 11 May, when compulsory schools may reopen, focus is also shifting to teachers in the at-risk category. The debate has already started both beyond the Alps and in our canton. The Swiss-German Teachers’ Association LCH has called for protective measures for teachers and pupils, while in Ticino the trade unions have already made some demands. We talked to the head of the school’s division, Emanuele Berger, to understand how the issue will be dealt with in Ticino.

How will this issue be dealt with in Ticino? Will handouts be granted to teachers who belong to the at-risk category or to the over 60s?

“The details are still to be determined, but we start in any case from a principle of prudence and protection for everyone, whether they are state employees or pupils, all the more so with regards to vulnerable people. In case of reopening of the schools in attendance, teachers who belong to the categories identified by the Confederation as vulnerable, therefore over 65s and / or with particular forms of high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic diseases of the respiratory tract, immunosuppression or cancer, will be indicated to remain at home as a precaution on sick leave.”

Is it possible to estimate the percentage of teachers in compulsory schools who fall into this category and who may not therefore return the classroom?

“It is not possible to make a reliable estimate because the data on staff health is personal data and therefore not in the possession of the employer. It is the individual responsibility of each teacher to advise if they are aware that they fall into the risk categories.”

Will it be possible to use supply teachers to temporarily replace those who cannot return?

“Of course, this also happens under normal circumstances. Obviously, the supply teachers will be made aware of the particularities of the situation in which they would find themselves and will be free to evaluate whether or not to accept this professional challenge which will affect all teachers. However, I am sure that, just as nurses, doctors, cashiers and many other people face the current situation with professionalism and without flinching from their professional responsibilities, the teachers and lecturers will also respond as they have done so far, aware that the State will guarantee all the necessary precautions to protect them and the students.”

What will be done with children with illnesses that make them ‘at risk’?

“Pupils at risk, with known illnesses, will have to stay at home and be cared for as pupils with severe health problems have always been. They will of course be closely accompanied at a scholastic level, as is normally the case for those who have particular health conditions that prevent them from attending school regularly, in order to ensure the education to which they are entitled.”

From the beginning of the emergency and until the school closures in March, have there already been ‘at risk’ teachers who have remained on sick leave? Have there been any teachers who tested positive for coronavirus?

“Yes, there are teachers who have been on sick leave even before the closure of the schools because they are vulnerable and therefore potentially at risk of complications. We know that there have been some teachers who, a few days after staying home from school as indicated at the onset of the first symptoms, tested positive for the coronavirus. However, we have no precise indications to this effect because employees are not required to notify the employer whether or not they have tested positive for a certain illness, for a legitimate question of personal data protection.

