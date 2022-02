As of February 28, the emergency department of the Santa Chiara Clinic will be temporarily closed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. until further notice.

«This night closure will be necessary in order to focus the healthcare services that we wish to provide to all patients during the most busy times. The Clinic is immediately committed to increasing the quality of medical care for patients who come to the Santa Chiara Clinic’s Emergency Department, by ensuring the presence of a physician who is specialized or in the process of completing his or her specialization.»