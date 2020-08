Despite the mass arrival of Swiss tourists this summer, the Ticinesi hotel sector will suffer a strong impact due to the drop in turnover of at least 25% across the year. The estimate comes from the president of Hotelleriesuisse -Lorenzo Pianezzi, who in an interview with the Awp agency warned: ‘What was lost between March and May cannot be recovered during the summer’.

Overnight stays show a low of around 20%, compared to numbers that have remained relatively stable in recent years. The losses are in the region around 2.3-2.4 million. A positive note, however, comes from the length of stays, which has risen from 2 to almost 2.5 nights.

Travel restrictions and uncertainties linked to the COVID-19 crisis have significantly changed the composition of the clientele of Ticino hotels. While the Swiss generally account for 70% in Sopraceneri and 43% in Sottoceneri, this summer the shares have risen to 90% and 80% respectively. This significant increase is due in particular to an unusually high influx of tourists from the French-speaking cantons. ‘We have never heard as much French as this year’ says Pianezzi. .

The hotelier also observes a generational change. ‘The clientele from the German-speaking parts Switzerland and French-speaking parts of Switzerland is very young. But this is only a temporary change, because with the end of the school holidays in Switzerland, the hotel business in Ticino will also slow down again. And while in previous years the Italian, German and American families had at least partially filled the void after school holidays, now they will be missing. This year there will be at some Germans and very few Italians’

In September and October tourism tends to increase in Ticino thanks to a slightly more mature clientele. However, it is not clear whether seniors will book their holidays in the ‘Sonnenstube’ this year. ‘At the moment we are receiving mixed signals’, concludes Pianezzi.

