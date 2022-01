Yes to anti-COVID rules, but no to quarantines, as people must be able to travel: this is the view of Stephan Widrig, chairman of the board of Flughafen Zürich, the company managing Zurich airport. «Travel must remain possible,« the 49-year-old executive states in an interview published by Blick today. «It is understandable that requirements are being placed with regard to vaccinations, tests and masks. However, quarantine makes travel almost completely impossible and is disproportionate at a time when other solutions exist.»

In the opinion of Widrig regarding Omicron, it would be sufficient to carry out a test when arriving in Switzerland from risk areas. «I appeal to the Federal Council to show proportionality, not to impose blanket travel bans and to refrain from operating, at least in relation to Europe, with a list of quarantines.» «It is right to ensure a certain deceleration of travel between continents,« the manager continues. «But within the Schengen area one must be able to travel freely.» In his opinion, the idea of being able to operate with watertight compartments between countries is a false idea: the states are too interconnected.

In his interview, the CEO who has held office since 2014 also discusses the economic situation at Flughafen Zürich, one of the region’s largest employers. The year 2021 will again close with a loss, in the wake of a sharp decline in turnout compared to the pre-pandemic period: transit travelers at the airport were about 10 million, compared to 8.3 million in 2020 and 31.5 million in 2019. The company is not short on cash, however. «We have sufficient financial resources to get through this crisis,« explains Widrig, who has worked for Flughafen Zürich for 22 years now. «We won’t need state aid even in a difficult 2022, aside from reduced work allowances.»

