The document dates back to 1973, when Jobs was a mere 18 years old and had just dropped out of his previous course of study at Reed College in Portland, Oregon and was doing seasonal jobs.

In the list of skills and competences, the young Jobs indicates knowledge of computers and calculators, writing that for both of them he possesses skills in design and technology. The year following the date of the document, Jobs began working at Atari, until 1976, the year Apple was founded.

It is not the first time that this document has gone up for auction: it was already sold in 2018 for the sum of 175,000 dollars.

