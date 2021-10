There was no shortage of classic themes in the Bellinzona administration during the meeting of the Association of City Merchants on Monday at the Unione Hotel. Entertainment, events, special openings of stores, catering, tourism, political incentives, infrastructure, and forgotten corners of the center. What can be done to promote more «movement»? The discussion was prompted by an unprecedented president of the day, Ivano Beltraminelli, commander of the Municipal Police. He vivaciously threw the stone into the water by exposing his position without mincing words. It’s a pity, he said, taking inspiration from what the president of the Merchants’ Association Claudia Pagliari had just said, that stores in Bellinzona do not take advantage of the provisions of the law that now grants them the possibility to open on holidays as well. «I still see too many stores closed on Sundays,« she said. He did so by inviting merchants «to make their presence known, or else the work we have done to achieve this innovation will be in vain». The possibility of introducing this legislation also into Bellinzona, as a tourist destination, is given to small and medium-sized stores. But often they still don’t dare. Yet, to give just one hot example, last weekend, with the Cheese Festival and tempting weather, there was no shortage of people. In fact, there were plenty. «And where there are people, other people come,« affirmed Paola Peverelli, head of the team-room in Piazza Collegiata, which in recent years has extended its Sunday opening. So a positive circle was created that should inspire everyone.

More light in the center

Several concerns were then cited. Piazza Buffi (formerly Magoria) is routinely ignored, it was mentioned as an example. Why not offer events there as well, consequently attracting potential customers? «Exhibitors don’t want to be there because the flow is elsewhere, along the avenue leading to Palazzo Civico,« was the answer this time as well. And what about the night lighting, which is often too dim or even absent? We’re working on it, replied the municipal officer in charge of the city economy, Fabio Käppeli: we’ll start from via Dogana and piazza Indipendenza to proceed elsewhere. And the information? There have been complaints about an alleged lack of advertising of the events. But on this point, too, the Society of Traders has not been idle, just think of the social media which have enormous power.

Pandemic has brought innovation

The president of the Society of Local Shopkeepers, looked optimistic. The pandemic has clearly brought great uncertainties, and organizers of events have had to partly give up, and partly move with entirely new methods and rules. Nonetheless, she said, «we have been adapting ourselves and finding new strategies to be able to work better.» In the context of a tourist boom, the capital has been able to innovate: proof of this are new events «that will be added to our busy calendar», emphasized Claudia Pagliari. Two examples were cited: «Belli di Sera» (Wednesday market before Ascension Day, with stores open until 9 pm) and «Belli Sold Out» (an open-air sale in which stores, including those outside the city, take part « offering them the opportunity to make themselves known to a new clientele as well as turning unsold items into cash». A further example of innovation, she announced, will be the shop windows set up with articles lent by other businesses, under the motto «One store helps another!». Last year, due to the pandemic, they had to cancel the Christmas markets, « the most important event for me», said the president, and they are crossing their fingers that this time they will be able to participate.

