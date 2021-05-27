Stop COVID testing on asymptomatic or healthy people

The Clinica Luganese Moncucco informs in a note that the performance of COVID-19 screening swabs on individuals who do not require medical attention, i.e. on healthy and/or asymptomatic individuals, is no longer possible after May 31, 2021. The 24/7 Clinic’s Emergency Department will continue to be available to see patients who exhibit symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and provide appropriate diagnostic testing. COVID-19 population-facing diagnostic testing at the Clinica Luganese Moncucco began in October 2020 to help cantonal authorities ensure that sufficient diagnostic capacity is available at a time of rapidly increasing virus outbreaks. The quick decrease in cases of coronavirus positivity in recent weeks has significantly reduced the need for diagnostic testing of people with signs of the disease. In parallel to this evolution, there has been an important development of the diagnostic capabilities offered especially to healthy and/or asymptomatic people, provided by both pharmacies and physicians distributed throughout the territory. Clinica Luganese Moncucco, says the note, considers it appropriate to return to dedicate its resources fully to the care of the sick and therefore, from May 31, 2021 onwards, will discontinue conducting COVID-19 diagnostic tests on people who do not present symptoms of infection. For individuals who do present with COVID-19 symptoms, the Clinic’s emergency department staff will continue to be available 24 hours a day for the necessary testing and diagnostic insights.