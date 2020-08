A group of people from various professional fields (medicine, natural sciences, engineering, sociology, journalism, law and education) launched the StopCovidCH petition, asking the government and the cantons for an effective prevention policy against coronavirus . ‘In just over 24 hours the petition was signed by more than a thousand citizens. Among them, the national councillor Martin Bäumle, Professor Nicola Low, a member of the COVID-19 Swiss task force, who publicly supported her on Twitter, and prof. Andreas Cerny, head of Epatocentro Ticino’ reads a note released by the group, which underlines how ‘the number of new infections in Switzerland continues to increase in a worrying way’.

With StopCovidCH we intend to support an effective containment strategy to reverse the current trend of increasing infections and prevent the virus from developing in an uncontrolled way, making new lockdowns necessary. Specifically, the petition asks to set a clear limit: no more than 50 new cases per day, ‘in order to protect the population and the economy at the same time’.

The petition can be linked to here: https://act.campax.org/efforts/stopcovidch

The group called on the Federal Council and the cantonal governments to assume their responsibilities and to achieve this goal by means of the following measures:

1) Recommending to work from home;

2) An obligation to wear the mask ‘indoors’ in all public environments and ‘outdoors’ in crowded places;

3) Effective measures to prevent infections in schools and in the workplace;

4) A high number of tests, with results within 24 hours;

5) An effective contact tracing that complies with common quality criteria throughout Switzerland;

6) The detection and publication of precise data on the ways and places of transmission of the virus;

7) A rigorous application of the isolation of the infected and of the quarantine for those who have been in contact with infected people;

8) Stricter limits on the number of participants in demonstrations and events that attract a large audience;

9) Random checks at the borders for those coming from countries at risk;

10) Absolute transparency on the strategy of the Federal Council and cantonal governments;

11) Reinforced, constant and non-contradictory communication to inform the population on the correct behaviour to counter the pandemic;

12) Preventive measures consistent with scientific knowledge in all areas of the fight against the pandemic, applied transparently and in compliance with the precautionary principle

