Two Italians living in Germany were stopped at the Como-Brogeda freeway crossing while trying to enter Italy with a total amount of 121.985 euro in cash. This was the announcement made by the Guardia di Finanza of the Group of Ponte Chiasso,During the controls, banknotes amounting to 53,350 euros and 68,635 euros were found in the personal luggage of the two Italians, mainly in 500 euro denominations. The authorities seized 50% of the amount, equivalent to 21,700 euros and 29,320 euros respectively. These amounts were withheld to guarantee payment of administrative penalties determined by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance amounting from 30% to 50% of the surplus.