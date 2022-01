«Can I ask why you’ re open on Sundays?». «Because under the new law, you can in tourist areas. It is the other places that do not open.» This was a conversation between a saleswoman and a customer in a store in Piazza della Riforma, one of only a handful of stores that were open on Sunday in Lugano. A discussion from which two things can be concluded. The first one is that not many people are aware that stores smaller than 200 square meters can stay open in Lugano. Secondly, it’s enough to take a stroll through the streets of the city center to realize that not many retailers actually take advantage of it. Secondly, it’s enough to take a stroll through the streets of the city center to realize that not many retailers actually take advantage of it. Admittedly, January 16th is perhaps not the best starting date for surveying the number of businesses open in the city, considering that Christmas shopping still weighs heavily on the wallets of many families, and that January cannot be considered high season, and that, in the midst of the pandemic, many stores (and restaurants) find themselves undermanned due to contagions and quarantines. However, it is also true that the days we are experiencing, because of the pandemic, are unlike Sundays. In town there are many visitors, partly due to the fact that some people take advantage of the weekend to take a trip downtown that they weren’t able to do during the week. What can we say then? Can a balance of Sunday openings in Lugano be achieved? «January - says the president of the Society of merchants Rupen Nacaroglu - is not the most significant month.

In any case, our association is currently preparing awareness campaigns directed at the public and traders, and hopefully by spring the number of stores open on Sundays will increase. Besides, everyone knew it wouldn’t be immediate. And the pandemic does not help. To compile a balance sheet it will probably be wiser to wait until the end of the summer. For the moment there are those who are enthusiastic about Sunday openings and those who, despite having tried, have decided to give up».

Nacaroglu is confident that Sunday openings will be successful, but it will take some time. «It is necessary to make it a habit. That people get used to the fact that you can do almost anything in the city on Sunday that you can do on Saturday. It has been a struggle to obtain this law and not taking advantage of it would be a shame.»

Many restaurants closed

But in this period there are many restaurants closed on Sundays. Many businesses give up opening their doors precisely because almost all stores are closed. «In most cases - Michele Foletti points out - it is a situation that has been dictated by the moment. In fact, there are many restaurants that have a lack of personnel because they are forced by quarantine. However, it is also true that I have heard several citizens complain about struggling to find a restaurant open during this period.»

«A choral effort»

« Certainly,« explains Nacaroglu, «it will require a collective effort by all players in the community scene. But we’ re sure that the direction taken is the right one and that in the long term, good results will be achieved.»

The department stores

« Besides Sundays - the president of the Merchants Society highlights - we also rely greatly on other exceptional openings. And we can see the importance, on those occasions, of large-scale retailers». The opening of department stores, therefore, is also a driving force for smaller businesses. However, this is not possible on «normal» Sundays.

Whoever wants can

«Interesting - confirms Foletti - would have been the opening of department stores, but it was decided otherwise. The Ticinese model is being watched with interest throughout the rest of Switzerland too, and we are satisfied because entrepreneurial freedom is now left to shopkeepers. They may open if they consider it advantageous. It’s obvious that much depends on the type of business. For example, jewellery shops, given the high security costs, prefer to remain closed. While other businesses, particularly if managed at family level, are delighted with the opportunity».

To tourists more than to locals

«We believe - explains the mayor Foletti - that opening Sundays is a measure aimed more at tourists than at locals, who still have the rest of the week to shop». From this point of view, the summer will be very important to get an idea of the situation.

The possible boomerang effect

Entrepreneurial freedom then, although in the long term it will be necessary to find a common line. «It’s true that if there aren’t many stores open on Sundays - continues Foletti - it will not be possible to consistently promote this aspect at a tourist level. Because we would risk obtaining counter-productive results». The boomerang effect, in short. «If we invite tourists to visit our city by telling them that businesses are open on Sundays, then businesses must be open for real, otherwise a negative image will pass». An appeal that Nacaroglu also agrees with: «It’s a new law that aims to promote tourism in a tourist city. An opportunity to be seized».

