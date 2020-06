Those who think that a hike is "just" a nature walk probably do not know that some itineraries represent much more than a route for a suggestive and regenerating trip. There are footpaths that can be considered real gateways of time, which allow you to retrace the past in the footsteps of historical characters and events. Just as there are paths that lead to the discovery of myths and legends imprinted in the popular culture of a country. After having presented to you in recent weeks a series of itineraries that allow you to cross Switzerland on foot to discover its wonders , in this issue we offer you an excursion along footpaths that are testament to important facts and events that, between reality and fantasy, have left their mark on the history of the country. Our journey through time could start from the hamlet of La Heutte in the canton of Bern, where a forest path created in the 1990s has brought to light about ten dinosaur footprints to which the 2.5 km trail with information panels has been dedicated. The geo-paleontological path of Monte San Giorgio, starting from Meride, leads us instead to the discovery of one of the most important fossiliferous deposits in the world - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - where 240 million years ago fish, molluscs and reptiles much older than dinosaurs once lived. Traces of the latter can also be seen along the ViaJura, which leads from Basel to Biel through the valleys of Birse and Suze. A trail studded with historical accounts, from Roman colonisation to the present day.