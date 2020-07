Despite the easing of anti-coronavirus measures and the progressive return to a certain degree of normalcy, many people continue to feel more stressed than before the start of the pandemic. The frequency of severe depressive symptoms is even higher than that observed during the lockdown - according to a study by the University of Basel.

50% of respondents to an online survey say they felt more stressed than usual during the confinement phase. This percentage has now fallen, but remains at 40%, reveals the Rhenish university in a note today.

24% of those questioned said they did not suffer from greater stress during the lockdown, a rate that rises to 28% for the following weeks. The percentage of people who experienced less tension went from 26% to 32%.

Instead, the share of those who have to deal with serious depressive symptoms seems to be growing. In the months of confinement, the figure was 9%, today it is close to 12%. By contrast, those who felt the most anxiety compared to the period prior to the appearance of COVID-19 dropped from 57% during the lockdown to 41% today.

The updated data on population stress levels refer to the second survey on the topic, relating to the period from 11 May to 1. June characterised by the gradual abandonment of the measures introduced. According to the university, 10,303 people took part in the anonymous survey.

Although not representative results, the institute stresses that they reflect the situation of a broad spectrum of citizens. The study, unexpectedly for researchers, also highlighted how older people, especially men, are particularly resilient, despite the infection exposing them to major health risks.

