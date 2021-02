From tomorrow, stricter rules will apply for travelers arriving in Switzerland by airplane. They will need to show a negative COVID test before leaving, but the quarantine can be reduced from ten to seven days under certain circumstances.

Ten days ago, the Federal Council decided that a negative PCR test will be required from 8 February to enter Switzerland by air or from a country at risk. This test must have been done no later than 72 hours earlier. Children under the age of twelve are exempt from this obligation.

In addition, the data of almost all travelers will now be systematically recorded, regardless of whether they arrive by plane, boat, bus or train. The Confederation has created a new electronic form for this purpose. Cross-border commuters are exempt.

On the other hand, the executive decided to ease the quarantine. Isolation of ten days from the last contact with an infected person or from entering Switzerland from a risk area can now be shortened to seven days, provided that a test results negative after the week. However, the agreement of the competent cantonal authority is also required. Quarantines also apply to children.

Until the quarantine expires, the person must always wear a face mask and maintain a distance of 1.5 meters, except when at home or in a hotel, for example.

Due to the new rules, airlines expect fewer passengers. Swiss, for example, has further reduced its flight offers. In Geneva, air traffic was reduced to an «absolute minimum» until the end of February. But also in Zurich the connections were further pleased.

