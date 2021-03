Distributing flyers, working at a bar, helping with events: part-time jobs that are invaluable for many college students have been canceled due to the pandemic.

For many students this highlights financial problems, especially for those who do not receive any support from their parents, the Swiss Union of University and University (USU) stressed today in a note.

So far, the foundation told the Keystone-ATS agency, a total of around 350,000 francs has been granted to around 100 students.

Since the start of the pandemic, various universities and foundations have provided interest-free emergency loans and, in some cases, non-repayable emergency financial aid. However, these measures are not enough and vary greatly from region to region.

The petitioners therefore ask the Federal Council to act quickly. They ask for a national emergency fund for students with a payment of 5,000 CHF for each affected person in the form of a scholarship awarded on the basis of «clear and simple criteria».

Already today the Educa Swiss Foundation - an organization for the promotion and financing of training has set up an emergency fund for students in need

It quickly grants training loans of up to CHF 5,000 that are repayable over the long term without interest, or more substantial loans at favorable interest rates. Typically these payments are given to students who are no longer able to pay rent or sickness insurance premiums. On the Foundation’s website it is possible to register without too much bureaucratic delays.

