Students in Lucerne and Zurich protested this morning against the obligation to present the COVID certificate for university entrance, which has been in force from today at universities.

About 100 students gathered in front of the universities in Lucerne, while about 150 marched in the Limmat city from the Landmuseum towards the University and the Federal Institute of Technology carrying placards demanding free access to education without a certificate and chanting the word «Freedom».

Flyers were distributed in which the requirement of a certificate is called discriminatory. According to the students, rights do not depend on a QR code and the certificate only leads to division.

Such a certificate restricts free access to education, said some students in Lucerne. It is the high school diploma and not the COVID certificate that gives access to study, was emphasized by one who said he is vaccinated. No human being is worth more than another, not even a vaccinated person is worth more than an unvaccinated one, he added, thus calling for «education for all.»

A spokeswoman said the policy has turned a medical problem into a social problem. The certificate is not the solution, but part of the problem, she said.

