The 2018 PISA survey of 15-year-old pupils in Canton Ticino reaffirms excellent results in mathematics as well as good results in reading and science, which are in line with those of the earlier edition of the study, which took place in 2015. Results within the Canton vary depending on the school sector frequented by pupils (middle school, secondary school or vocational training) and the curricular profile in mathematics and German at the end of compulsory education (A or B courses).

The data, collected before the pandemic, indicates that there is room for improvement in terms of both the technological equipment of schools and the support needed by teachers to develop the skills needed to effectively integrate digital technology into the learning-teaching process.

The PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) survey, conducted in Ticino by the Center for Innovation and Research on Education Systems (CIRSE) of the Department of Formation and Learning (DFA) of the University of Applied Sciences of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI) on behalf of the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS), produces every three years data on the skills of 15-year-olds in the areas of reading, mathematics and science. In the most recent study carried out, dating back to 2018, the scores of students in the Canton of Ticino were compared with the average scores of countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with Switzerland and with those of the French and German speaking Swiss regions.

Comparisons were also made with the results of some reference countries (Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and Finland), and with the performance of the five Italian geographic areas (Northeast, Northwest, Center, South and Islands). This was possible because Ticino is the only Swiss canton to have maintained a cantonal sample of 15-year-olds, therefore allowing for such international comparisons. The study confirms the excellent results of Canton Ticino’s pupils in mathematics and the good results in science and reading (Tables 1-3) similar to the findings in 2015. Overall, the difference in scores between the most and least proficient pupils in Ticino is smaller than in the other comparison entities, confirming that the educational system in Ticino continues to be characterized by excellent equity, albeit with margins for improvement.

Margins that are found for students who have taken one or more basic courses in the last year of middle school, for whom lower average performance is recorded than for peers who have taken two aptitude courses. The curricular profile is one of the main admission criteria for secondary II schools, which is reflected in the fact that 15-year-olds attending different school sectors achieve significantly different average performances, higher among those who attend junior high schools (with 96% of pupils having taken aptitude courses in mathematics and German), followed by the scores of pupils in vocational schools (higher among those who also take the vocational baccalaureate than among those who do not), junior high schools, and finally the pre-apprenticeship orientation. In addition, in vocational schools, significantly higher reading scores were recorded among students attending a full-time vocational school than among those enrolled in a vocational school for apprentices (with dual school-to-work training). Reading was the primary domain assessed in 2018. A textual analysis comparison of the conception of reading in PISA with the conception of reading in the Ticino compulsory school curriculum (which takes into account the HarmoS proficiency models) finds stronger convergences than in the curricula in place before 2015. Results in Ticino are higher in exercises designed to measure the ability to «evaluate and reflect» than in «understand or locate information.» In addition, higher scores were found in exercises where learners had to rely on multiple sources (e.g., multiple web pages from different authors or multiple contributions within a chat room) than in exercises based on a single author.

ICT in School Settings A second publication explored the specific topic of information and communication technologies (ICT) in school settings, based on responses to questionnaires completed by pupils and principals of schools participating in the 2018 PISA survey. It is important to keep in mind that the data in this publication was collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to the implementation of the work initiated by the Center for Educational and Digital Resources (CERDD) related to the IT Masterplan approved in 2019. The survey took place at a very particular moment in history, before schools in Ticino were about to face substantial changes in this very field. The picture that emerges from the 2018 data reveals an availability of information and communication technologies in Ticino schools that does not differ from that of French-speaking Switzerland, but is statically lower than that of German-speaking Switzerland, although Ticino pupils as a whole report comparable use. However, in Ticino the percentage of use of digital devices at school during or outside lessons for specific subjects is not very high (the maximum percentage is 37% in foreign languages). When comparing students in different school sectors, the percentages tend to be lower among secondary school students for use during lessons and among middle school students for use outside lessons. In Ticino, as in the rest of Switzerland, pupils’ use of digital devices for teaching purposes during lessons in the subjects tested in PISA has a negative influence on relative performance (in reading, for example, there is an average difference of 37 points between pupils who use digital devices during lessons and those who do not) and the highest results are recorded among those who state that only the teacher uses digital devices during lessons. This is a finding that needs to be further investigated, but it is hypothesized that it can be explained by questioning how digital devices are used and the extent to which learners are accustomed to and competent in using digital as a support for learning. According to learners’ reports, teaching ICT-related skills at school is only partially present. In particular, the majority of pupils (69%) say that they have addressed the issue of the consequences of publishing their personal data on social networks.

