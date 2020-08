Sulzer is expanding its business in the healthcare sector: the Winterthur-based industrial group announced today that it has acquired the Swiss-German company Haselmeier for 100 million euros.

The company, with 230 employees and a turnover of 36 million euros, produces patent-protected injection systems. Among these are the so-called pens, with which patients can administer drugs for diabetes or growth disorders, for example. The private company is therefore active in a field similar to that of the Swiss company Ypsomed.