This year’s summer temparature tops records compared to the 1981-2020 - entering the top 10 of the hottest seasons for 155 years MeteoSwiss reports.

The national average temperature of the summer season will be between 14 and 14.5 degrees, a statement read. Prior to the marked increases since the 1990s, average temperatures above 14 degrees were observed only rarely in Switzerland. In June there were values ​​equal to the norm and in July the heat was moderate due to variable weather conditions. A longer period with high temperatures occurred only in the last days of this month.

August started very hot, with maximum temperatures that in the south of the Alps reached 34 degrees, while in the north they exceeded them. Later in the month, the 20th and 21st were also tropical throughout Switzerland, while the 22nd and 23rd only in the South. With an average of 15.5 degrees, August will be among the warmest since the start of the measurements, beaten only by that of 2003 (average of almost 18 degrees).

Less rain

The outcome of the Summer precipitation is below the usual figures especially south of the Alps and in Jura the central and eastern Alps - however, rainfall was average or even higher, continues MeteoSwiss.

In June, the amount of rain was above average, while in July rather scarce. In August, too, in the south of the Alps and in Valais, it rained much less than average, while in many regions the rainfall was more abundant than normal.

