Project ‘Your Ticino’ will be launched starting Monday the 22nd June after an initiative set up by the Department of Finance and Economy (FDEA) to encourage vistors holiday nearer to home during 2020.

The tourism sector is among those most affected by the recent Coronavirus crisis. Therefore ‘Vivi il tuo Ticino’ in collaboration with BancaStato and the Agenzia Turistica Ticinese (ATT) aim to increase awareness and support this sector encouraging citizens of Ticino to spend their summer holidays here.

Ideally this will kickstart the local economy and contribute in increasing economic activity. Provided you are of legal age and also a resident in the canton – you are invited to discover the area this summer - to appreciate its beauty - taste its flavours and take advantage of the recreational opportunities. From 22 June to 30 September 2020, "Live your Ticino" offers via two products: "Enjoy Ticino" and "Stay in Ticino".

‘Stay in Ticino’ will offers the possibility of obtaining a 20% discount on overnight stays along with breakfast at any Ticino accommodation facility that is part of the scheme and has an agreement with the Ticino Ticket (therefore hotels, youth hostels, campsites, and some selected farmhouses). To obtain the discount, you must book your stay by contacting the organisation directly without going through online booking agencies or platforms and asking if they are part of the initiative. The discount can be requested by all adults and residents domiciled in Ticino for multiple stays, provided that the start of the stay is between 22 June and 30 September 2020. At the time of check-in at the property, in addition, you will receive the Ticino Ticket, which will allow you to travel freely on public transportation of the Arcobaleno fare network throughout your stay. Thanks to Ticino Ticket there are also discounts and concessions across additional partner organisations (from museums to theme parks, and ski lifts). The "Stay in Ticino" discount will take place directly at check-out, saving you 20% on overnight stays and breakfasts (extras are excluded). The minimum amount of overnight stays and stays in order to take advantage of the discount is 150 francs and the maximum permissible discount is 500 francs. Further discounts guaranteed by private partners are also possible.

‘Enjoy Ticino’ will offer the opportunity to benefit from a discount of 25 CHF for dinner. The discount will be applied by the restaurant owner – minimum spend is 40 francs. To obtain the discount from June 22 one must connect to the viviiltuoticino.ch website - completing a simple form, you will receive the ‘Gusta il Ticino’ voucher directly at home. The discount coupon can be requested by all adults and residents domiciled in Ticino only once and used only for dining in an establishment (restaurants, snack bars, huts, taverns, grottos, canvetti, trattorias, pubs, bars and agritourism’s) that adheres to the initiative and performs table service (it is therefore not valid for takeaway or home delivery). It can also be an opportunity to taste dishes that enhance typical products, helping to further support the local economy. Further discounts guaranteed by private partners are also possible.

Refund procedure for merchants and accommodation providers

To obtain a refund for the ‘Gusta il Ticino’ vouchers and for the ‘Stay in Ticino’ discounts, merchants and accommodation providers must register on the viviiltuoticino.ch platform by following the specific instructions and then creating the collection request. The documents obtained must be printed and sent to Vivi il Tuo Ticino, CP 263, 6604 Locarno. The Ticino Tourist Agency (ATT) will validate the request, which will then be liquidated by BancaStato directly into the bank account. On average, the refund will be obtained within a week. More details can be found on the viviiltuoticino.ch website .

Linked to the "Live your Ticino" project, the online initiative #iltuoticino will also start. The invitation is to share via dedicated Facebook group, photos, videos, and stories of experiences in Ticino, from dinners to stays, followed by #iltuoticino. There are numerous prizes up for grabs worth several thousand francs.

