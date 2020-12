Many supermarkets are preparing to open earlier in the morning, at 7.00, to compensate for the closure imposed by the Federal Council at 19.00, a measure aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Various market players pointed this out today to the financial press agency AWP.

Coop, for example, will open all supermarkets and food departments in department stores at 7.00 starting from next Monday. Even at Migros, many shops will open earlier than usual, but the opening hours will not be generalized.

Denner, a subsidiary of Migros, is still examining whether early opening hours might make sense. Lidl will extend the opening hours of all its branches from 21 December until the end of the year.

The aim of the extended opening hours in the morning is to better distribute customer frequencies throughout the day, explained Coop. Migros explicitly invites customers to use less frequented hours.

