The COVID bridging benefit is a additional and supplementary measure of the federal and cantonal social security system, as well as the punctual aid granted by the Confederation, the Canton, the municipalities and the agencies active within the territory. The measure specifically targets individuals who are experiencing economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with particular emphasis on self-employed and employed individuals who are not eligible for benefits under the Unemployment Insurance Act (UIPA) and who are temporarily experiencing difficulties because they are excluded from other forms of federal and cantonal aid.

The service went into effect on March 1, 2021, after parliamentary approval on January 26, 2021. During the first few months after its entry into force and in view of the constant changes in the regulatory framework of support services dictated by the pandemic, the State Council, in cooperation with the municipalities, has promptly proposed an adjustment of the criteria for access and calculation of the benefit, while maintaining its targeted and extraordinary character.

These amendments, which made it possible to lower the access thresholds, broaden the circle of beneficiaries and increase the amounts granted, were approved by Parliament on May 31, 2021 and came into force backdated to May 1, with an expiration date of December 31.

During 2021, the municipalities received 2,221 applications of which 1,457 were successfully processed (66%), with a total contribution disbursed of CHF 2,274,461.95. Through individualized counseling, some citizens were referred to other services or support services.

The experiment carried out during 2021, duly monitored through the involvement of the municipalities, has made it possible to observe a slight reduction in the number of people benefiting from social aid services (assistance) and therefore overall to positively assess the impact of this service.

With this proposed renewal, the Council of State also intends to follow the wishes of Parliament, which, on the occasion of the recent approval of the budget, has called for a proposal to renew the service for six months, starting from January 1, 2022.

