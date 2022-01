On the importance of free journalism in a democratic system, the American economist and Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz wrote that «Information is a public good, and as a public good it needs public support». This is an undeniable observation in everyday reality, and even self-evident, but one that many parties tend to delegitimize, criticizing the public support measures ( partially in force in Switzerland since the nineties, through indirect support to newspaper distribution) about which we will be called to express our opinion on February 13th in the federal vote. These criticisms, when they are not unfounded or self-interested, reveal a worrying democratic short-sightedness.

The media landscape of our country is undoubtedly worrying. In just under twenty years, the readership has lost seventy newspapers, which have either disappeared completely or have been engulfed by large groups following an erosion of advertising which, in the same period, has plummeted from almost two billion francs in total income to less than 500 million. A fall equal to 75%.

This crash was caused in a decisive way by the digital giants, Facebook and Google in particular, which has always been able to cannibalize not only the advertising market but also the content produced, taking advantage of a legislative void in Switzerland which does not protect the intellectual property of publishers. If we also add the physiological reduction in the subscribers’ market and the constant increase in almost all costs (starting with postal charges, which weigh considerably on the profit and loss account), the situation for many Swiss publishers is simply critical, if not dramatic.

This is particularly true for those independent newspapers which the law currently being voted on envisages supporting in a more decisive manner by means of aid inversely proportional to turnover. Almost all of them are small or medium-sized newspapers: among the 170 newspapers that would benefit from subsidies, in fact, only thirty belong to the four major Swiss groups.

As the director of a newspaper that advocates this law and would benefit from its approval, I could be accused of having a biased interest. I would like to reply immediately that this law is not only fundamental for the survival of the newspapers themselves, but it is above all fundamental for the citizens who need to be informed in the best possible way, especially in a context of direct democracy in which the population is regularly called upon to vote and therefore to form a precise opinion on issues that are often very different. So let us return, once again, to a great truth, today all too lightly taken, including by those who should defend it to the sword: having healthy media is an essential element for the functioning of a democracy.

It is also necessary to guarantee and preserve a pluralistic approach in local contexts by supporting media that can continue to do their job within the context of a professional ethic that «social network» journalism does not even dream of demanding.

From this viewpoint, the bill to be voted on February 13th - which absolutely does not touch anyone’s pockets since it is financed by provisions deriving from the radio and television license fee and from federal taxes which will not be increased - will help, as we have said, precisely those newspapers and magazines that tell the story of even the most remote and hidden realities, reporting on them and highlighting the peculiarities of the territory. Without these publications, which are already being penalized on the market for language reasons - as is the case in Italian-speaking Switzerland - what would become of the life and story of a territory? A «no» to the package of measures in favor of the media would lead to a further downsizing and cost reduction for these publications, with a weakening of the training of journalists and a consequent impairment of the offer. Not only that: the very real risk is that of allowing the large groups on the other side of the Gotthard to become even more dominant, absorbing those publications that would inevitably find themselves in difficulty.

Lastly, preserving sources of information on the territory which seek a rigorous reconstruction of the facts, both locally and internationally, remains the only barrier to the enormous flood of fake news which, as we have witnessed in the last two years, in the lack of secure journalistic structures would quickly create a completely unmanageable situation.

But without the support, for the most part indirect, provided by the Law, even this objective risks becoming unrealistic. On this point, one last clarification: the alleged State conditioning is the fragile fig leaf against which those opposed to support hide. It is a point of view that does not take into account the fact that our democracy has resisted until today, despite the heavy blows of a pandemic that in other times would have caused disasters, even political ones, precisely because journalists, or at least most of them, have not been influenced. No one has previously given them permission to be independent: independence was already in their minds, and a package of support for the media will not take it away.

