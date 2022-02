The focus of the newspapers in recent days is the February 13 vote on the law concerning the measures in support of the media, i.e. a series of grants from which Corriere del Ticino would also benefit - we have made no secret of this -. According to an SSR survey published yesterday, the outcome will be a controversial one. The debate has in fact come to a head in the last week, thanks to the resonance provided by some televised debates: nothing to do, in any way, with the public involvement which had accompanied, 4 years ago, the vote on the «No Billag» initiative, later rejected by the public, also in Ticino. At that time, our newspaper had expressed itself without hesitation in an effort to avert a scenario of uncertainty both for the future of public service journalism and on a social level, as the risk of a real loss of jobs was not remote. Voter participation was high, above 54%. Today, when we talk about private publishers, it is unlikely that this percentage will be reached, and nevertheless the dangers to be avoided will be the same as they were then: in the vote on February 13, pluralism and the professional nature of information are once again at stake, as is the survival of small and medium-sized newspapers, which are in a crisis due to the collapse of advertising, an erosion in the number of subscribers and ever higher costs. Not to mention, regrettably, a part of society that believes, incorrectly, that it can get information on social media and make an opinion via free platforms that do not follow the slightest code of ethics. Paradoxically, in years of difficult and tragic events, which are complicated for the whole community, we are witnessing a record breaking growth of fake news. These represent a threat, since only in retrospect do we realize their detrimental effect.

Unfortunately, the campaign for the vote on this media package is not immune to hoaxes: in one of the leaflets distributed by those opposed to the law, you can read in black and white that if approved, the support would amount to 178 billion francs per year. The correct figure, however, is (obviously) 178 million. A false news, whether intended or not, that transmits a message not only misleading but clearly deceptive. And this is only one example, if I may be permitted to say so, among billions. For this reason, today, quality journalism, verified and reliable, supervised and inevitably costly, cannot be put at risk: and with it the diversity of information, which is fundamental in a country like Switzerland which is based on a system of direct democracy and on cohesion between different linguistic regions. The law on which we have already written provides for indirect support in proportion to turnover: it is therefore designed for small and medium-sized publishers for a limited time horizon of seven years. A time frame in which these newspapers will do everything possible, it can be bet, to accelerate the transition to digital, since this is the main road to travel for any newspaper publisher who wants to continue to practice his profession. This additional support package (additional because newspapers in Switzerland have been receiving indirect distribution aid since 1849) also benefits those news organizations that operate in a restricted and therefore more challenging market, such as Italian-speaking Switzerland, which risks losing its journalists and stories over the years. Relying solely and blindfolded on social media from overseas, which specialize in draining resources, not only advertising, from the area of reference to their own pockets, is extremely dangerous. On February 13th we will vote not only to support the publishers, but to allow citizens to continue to be informed through newspapers designed, organized and published by professionals: and not by keyboard lions.