The last week has seen innovation at its best at the FabLab of the Department of Environment, Construction and Design which is based at SUPSI’s digital manufacturing and “open innovation” laboratory.

Protective masks for the healthcare sector have been 3D printed - however, this is not the only laboratory that has joined the initiative: hundreds of volunteers, individuals and universities across Switzerland and around the world are collaborating to help overcome the Covid-19 emergency, providing skills and technologies where there is strong demand and requirement.

Where do the masks come from?

Some companies that specialise in 3D printing - along with groups of volunteers active in the digital manufacturing laboratories, have started the research and development of “facial shields” which are protective masks that can be 3D printed and made with simple materials. Several versions are now available for free on the net in all possible print formats.

SUPSI’s FabLab has responded to the call of the online communities, since it has machines and equipment designed for this type of digital production, which is distributed collaboratively and open source. «We are linked with other laboratories and initiatives through other forums and we came up with a plan to coordinate amongst ourselves to determine above all, the safety of the design. Using digital file exchange platforms, such as Wikifactory and Careables, many groups of people formed and organised themselves to produce locally sanitary material along with other more complex solutions - such as respirators for low-cost intensive care », underlines Serena Cangiano , researcher of the SUPSI Visual Culture Laboratory and head of FabLab.

From MIT in Boston to ETH in Zurich, many universities are offering their skills to give immediate answers through “open source” and transdisciplinary methods. Following the global model of cooperation, Serena Cangiano and Marco Lurati of the FabLab DACD together with volunteer Leyla Tawfik produced 30 masks in two days which were delivered to a home for the elderly in Agno.

The network of volunteers is currently checking which organisations need these supplies. The Laboratory is in dialogue with associations to better respond to the most acute needs.

The FabLab promotes a collection to those who have 3D printers in Ticino and for volunteers who can respond to any requests for printing on-demand safety protection.

To join the call, you can access the following page: https://fabmanager.supsi.ch/#!/projects/stampa-3d-di-maschere-protettive-in initiative-in-ticino or contact the manager Serena Cangiano (serena. cangiano@supsi.ch; fablab@supsi.ch; 058.666.62.85).

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata