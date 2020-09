We often hear about sustainable investments - can you explain what this means?

One of the main current trends in the world of investments is the growing interest in sustainability. More and more investors are demanding that their investments reflect their values ​​and that they can help provide answers to some of the great challenges of our times: pollution, global warming, polarisation of wealth, etc. I believe that it is not a passing fashion but on the contrary that it is a trend destined to accelerate.

What are the objectives of sustainable investments?

The world of sustainable investments embraces three philosophies that have followed one another over time. It was launched with the principle of exclusion and to remove from their portfolios companies with a high environmental footprint or with negative repercussions for society (oil stocks, tobacco, armaments, etc.). The approach then evolved by integrating principles of good governance and rewarding companies that are committed to adhering to sustainability principles. Think of an energy company committed to converting to renewables. A next step forward is represented by impact investing, which aims to have a positive impact on people and on the planet through concrete projects, such as the construction of infrastructures or social housing.

The generational handover of substantial financial assets is taking place - what role does this play in terms of investment choices?

A series of studies show that Millennials and Generation Z are very aware when it comes to their consumption and investment choices, and are more likely to pay attention to sustainability. This is why they want to align their assets with family values.

Is it really possible that sustainable investments change the world economy, bringing more ethical values ​​to companies?

Investors’ attention in this regard is increasing, and for this reason we expect further growth in sustainable investments. Suffice it to say that in the last year and a half, a good 125 billion dollars have been directed to sustainable equity funds globally, compared to an outflow of 300 billion dollars for generalist funds. The growth of sustainable investments increases the pressure on companies to become more transparent and accountable. I believe that in the long term this will have positive repercussions.

How can the small investor understand if the product bearing the ‘sustainable’ or ‘ethical’ brand is really so?

The credibility of sustainable investments is a fundamental point. The sector still suffers from a lack of regulation. The EU Commission has created a ‘taxonomy’ to rigorously and impartially identify green investments. However, the crucial point is the selection of products, to avoid those that are not consistent with the definition of sustainability. The market now offers a wide range of tools and strategies but in order to bring together so many needs, careful fundamental analysis and selection of the most deserving products consistent with the declared mission are required.

Earlier you shared that impact investing is the ultimate expression of sustainable investments. What changes compared to other sustainable investments?

In the case of impact investing, there are two objectives: those on financial returns are accompanied by positive impacts on the environment and society. Furthermore, in order to be able to speak of impact investing, the impact must be measurable and verifiable. This is obviously a more complex method that often requires specialized instruments, such as some forms of private equity, micro-loans and other sometimes illiquid solutions. However, the audience is expanding, initially it was a niche market for very wealthy families, today it is a rapidly evolving world that has exceeded 700 billion dollars, increasing tenfold in just over five years.

What are the implications for performance?

The empirical evidence does not show substantial differences between sustainable and conventional investments. The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund - which from this point of view follows strict criteria - has calculated that avoiding exposure to weapons, tobacco and coal has reduced its performance by less than 2% over the course of ten years. On the contrary, often choosing sustainable strategies means taking lower risks than traditional investments that are more exposed to class actions, reputational risks, environmental disasters, and so on.

We often hear that ethical investment pays off as much or more than conventional investment. Is this true?

Sustainable investments have suffered a little less from the Covid-19 crisis than others. It is a short time, but this offers several food for thought. The reasons for the over-performance are essentially three: a propensity to invest in large companies of above average quality; lower exposure to the oil sector; and the high yield and emerging bond components, hardest hit by the crisis, are less present in sustainable portfolios.

