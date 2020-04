Countries such as Austria, Germany and Great Britain are planning blanket tests allowing for identification of various antibodies. This is also the direction in which Switzerland wants to go as admitted by the head of ‘Infectious Diseases Division’ Daniel Koch.

What is the difference between the analysis?

‘The swab searches for the virus itself, that is, the swab implements a procedure that amplifies the genetic code of the virus - which is then highlighted, confirming that the disease is present. This means that the patient who tests positive for Covid-19 has the virus in their nasopharyngeal system’ explained Dr Merlani. ‘Then there is a second antibody test that does not look for the virus but the presence in the blood of the response of our immune system to the virus itself - if the white blood cells, which represent our defence against infection and viruses in particular produce a specific substance containing that virus, in which case it can be demonstrated that the person tested has come into contact and that they have recovered.’

The antibody test will be essential in highlighting how many people have actually been in contact with the virus.

“This procedure is fundamental to obtain two answers for future records. The first is to know how many people have encountered the virus and how many have recovered. To understand how many of us in the community are immune and what could happen then when we return to gather together and reopen schools and commercial activities. The second question that we are still unable to answer is whether we will become truly immune. If once the disease has occurred, it can no longer reappear, and for how long these antibodies will have a protective effect. These studies will enable us to monitor the progress of the virus and to understand what to expect in the coming months.

Initially they will done on those who already know they have had the virus to detect the presence of these antibodies, the intention is to blanket test. But when and to whom are these antibody tests done? Dalcol asks. Will the whole population be analysed in a blanket approach and if so how?

‘First of all it will be essential to have reliable tests present in an adequate number, these will be done by taking blood – initially to those who already know that they have carried the virus to detect the presence of antibodies that we have talked about. The intention, however, is then to approach with a broad testing of two, three or four thousand in Ticino, this will be established later, to understand how many of these have antibodies. We will then verify how many have had the disease and how many have been infected but without presenting symptoms. This will be essential to know the level of immunity of the population “.

It’s difficult to say when a person is cured, what is important to understand is when a person no longer poses a risk of being contagious

When can a person be released? the TeleTicino journalist asked finally.

‘The question of how many are cured is asked regularly, however it is not possible to answer definitively and honestly, Merlani explains, because it would mean to get back in touch with all the patients who have been tested positive, to know if they still have symptoms or not. Even more complicated is for patients who have undergone longer convalescence - who have been in intensive care, at what point can one be called cured? We have given the number of people discharged, who are those who no longer need acute hospital care. Some of these return home but remain isolated for a time and must be assessed on the basis of the progress of the pathology and the symptoms.

