Swatch was founded in 1983 and with that the launch of the Swatch plastic watch

The measures of the pandemic which has closed shops along with travel restrictions have severely affected the activity of the group, which - according to the data released today - closed the year of the pandemic with a decrease in revenues of 32% to 6 billion francs.

In the current fiscal year, there is an expectation of a strong recovery: the management therefore believes it is possible that sales in local currencies will return to approach the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Profit margins should also improve significantly. .

Given the bad performance in 2020, the board of directors proposed to lower the dividend, from 5.50 to 3.50 CHF. As expected, investors did not take the news with positivity: the data is worse than expected, and than presented by other giants of the so-called luxury segment such as Richemont and LVMH. Consequently, the Swatch stock has come to lose almost 4% on the stock market.

Swatch is the most important watch manufacturer on the planet in terms of finished items placed on the market. It manages 18 brands (three examples: Omega, Tissot, Longines) and employs over 36,000 people worldwide. The company was founded by Nicolas Hayek (1928-2010), an entrepreneur of Lebanese origin, born and raised in Beirut and moved to Switzerland in 1949 with his family. His son Nick Hayek is currently CEO of the group, while his daughter Nayla Hayek is chairman of the board. According to economic historians, the work of the Hayeks has made a decisive contribution to saving the Swiss watch sector, which at the end of the 1970s had gone into crisis in the wake of low-cost Asian production.

