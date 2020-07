Despite the drastic impact of coronavirus on global sales in the first half of the year, the Swatch group promises once again not to reduce the workforce on its production facilities in Switzerland.

Swatch is not a group that fires in Switzerland, even in times of crisis

Production capacities limited to the peak of the pandemic should gradually return to their usual level during Q3 & Q4.

Currently, 6,000 employees in Switzerland continue to work part-time, whilst another 2,500 employees compensate for overtime or have opted for unpaid leave. The remaining 8,500 work at full capacity. Of the approximately 170 million francs of part-time work insurance benefits - 150 million concern Switzerland. According to CEO Nick Hayek, demand remained strong even in the confinement period, but unfortunately the closure of many traditional stores prevented it from satisfying it.

The reduction of more than 6% of the workforce worldwide, especially in Hong Kong and the United States, is mainly due to the growing repression of pro-democracy demonstrations in the former British colony. The cuts in the US instead anticipate the expiration of the collaboration with Calvin Klein scheduled for 2021.

