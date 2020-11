Sweden, the most non restrictive European country so far in terms of combating COVID-19, has decided to ban meetings of more than 8 people in public places for the first time.

The limits to gatherings are between 50 and 300 people depending on the situation, however from November the 24th for a month that will reduce to 8. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven specified the infomation in a press conference, admitting that it is a measure ‘Unprecedented’ and ‘intrusive’ in private lives, but ‘necessary’ to slow the curve of infections.

‘Don’t go to the gym, don’t go to the library, don’t have dinners, don’t go to parties, cancel!’ insists Lofven, who’s liberal approach has been the stance taken - in hoping to achieve presumed herd immunity against the virus. In fact, so far Sweden, which has just over 10 million inhabitants, has not introduced lockdown measures, nor the obligation of the mask, nor the closure of commercial activities. The authorities limited themselves to inviting subjects to limit contacts and to use technologies for remote work as much as possible.

The new measure has been added to a ban on sales of alcohol starting at 10pm has also been decided, taking into account the increase in infections. On Friday, the day on which the latest data was published, about 6,000 new cases and 42 deaths had been recorded, with the totals thus rising to over 177,000 infections and 6,164 victims respectively. The mortality rate is about 3.48%, triple that of Switzerland which, with 269,974 infections and 3,158 victims, has a lethality rate of 1.16%

