In 2020, the title of "Swiss Butcher of the Year" has been awarded for the first time to an established Ticino meat professional. The Swiss Professional Union of Meat UPSC has chosen Roberto Luisoni for his merits in the profession and for his promotion of new generation. With the support of his wife Barbara, Roberto Luisoni leads the well-known Luisoni Macelleria in the center of Lugano into the fourth generation of business and employs a total of six, two of whom are apprentices.

Roberto Luisoni deserved the honor, for his excellent commitment to his industry, but also for his tireless activity for the promotion of new recruits. Among other things, Luisoni is active as cantonal expert-chief and trainer at the Trevano Vocational Training Center (CPT), where he directs intercompany courses in Italian. It has also contributed substantially to the future-oriented development of the specific training structure for butchers at CPT in Trevano: this is an example worthy of being imitated at Swiss level of how synergies between different sectors can be exploited in the context of training. He also plays a decisive role in the development and application of the specific training contents of the sector in Italian. In this case, Roberto Luisoni has been involved in training for many years as a member of the committee of the Ticino regional association ‘Society of master butchers and charcuterie of the canton Ticino and Mesolcina’.