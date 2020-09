What are the main criteria for judging the state of health of a democracy? What are the most fragile aspects? What are the best possible answers and the greatest corrective measures? Does Swiss democracy, characterised by the constant involvement of citizens in decisions, escape the general crisis of Western democracies?

In spite of the crisis, can it still be said as Winston Churchill did ‘that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried so far’? Answers like these will be posed in a public debate to be held on Thursday 17 September at 18:00pm in the BancaStato auditorium in Bellinzona in a conference-debate style promoted by the association of La youth dibatte. Official statistical data will be presented and comparative analyses with other states.

Registration by Friday

The evening will take place in compliance with the social distancing rules due to the current health situation, therefore nominal registration is required by Friday the 11th of September at the following address: info@gioventudibatte.ch.

The first 60 registrations will be accepted and at the end of the conference-debate there will be refreshments offered by BancaStato.

The lecturers

Oscar Mazzoleni is Titular Professor of political science and director of the regional politics of the University of Lausanne. Andrea Pilotti is responsible for research at the Institute of Political Studies of the University of Lausanne and works at the Observatory of regional political life.

