It will be a welcome addition for certain segments of the public such as the elderly and children said the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) in a recent statement.

The idea came when Klaus Schönenberger, the head of EPFL’s EssentialTech Center – whose mission is to help transfer modern technology to developing countries – was working in western Africa during the 2015 Ebola outbreak. “It was touching to see that nurses – covered from head to toe in protective gear – pinned photos of themselves on their chests so that patients could see their faces,” he says. The masks will be disposable for optimal efficiency and will be made taking into consideration that they are eco-friendly with a 99% biomass derivative.