Switzerland is clearly in the red in the first nine months of 2021, but the situation in the third quarter clearly improved in comparison with the first half of the year and resulted in a small operating profit.

Following a very difficult start to the year due to the new restrictions associated with the coronavirus, the situation has been improving steadily over the months. As early as spring, a recovery in demand was noted, which was strengthened in the summer months, wrote the airline in a press release issued today. Passengers increased 88% year-on-year in July, 124% in August and even trebled in September. However, last year’s levels were extremely low.

The desire to hit the road was reflected in Swiss’s results: in the third quarter, turnover rose 91% to CHF 707.8 million and the company posted an operating profit of CHF 6.7 million - the first profit since the start of the pandemic.

The increased offerings were able to be marketed in the summer months and costs were further cut, explained Finance Director Markus Binkert in the statement, according to which at the same time the demand for freight transport has remained very strong. In the summer, the carrier increased the passenger offering to 55% of pre-pandemic capacity.

The measures of the «reach» restructuring plan were launched at the same time: for instance, the long-haul fleet was scaled down and five Airbus A330s were provisionally «parked for the long term». The short-haul fleet has also begun to be shrunk. Swiss wants to save around 500 million francs through the program.

As a result of the lower cost base, chairman of the board Dieter Vranckx, cited in the press release, is expecting «greater flexibility in relation to earnings». In connection with this, it is also reiterated that the company should not use more than half of the credit line of more than 1.5 billion francs guaranteed by the federal government and should repay it before maturity.

However, the return to normality is still a long way off: in the first nine months 3.7 million passengers travelled, 15% less than in the same period last year. A return to normality, nonetheless, is still a long way off: in the first nine months, 3.7 million people were flown, 15% less than in the same period last year. The number of flights fell by the same amount.

Between January and September, revenue fell by 11% to CHF 1.37 billion, still far short of the CHF 4.05 billion in the first nine months of 2019. At the operating level, this results in a loss of 391 million after -415 million in the comparable period in 2020 and a profit of 490 million in 2019.

For the full year 2021, Binkert expects a «significant loss» as well: for seasonality reasons in the fourth quarter, it will not be possible to build back on the positive figures of the third quarter. However, «with the recovery in global travel, which has been further strengthened by the announced reopening of the United States, we believe that next year we will be able to raise our offer to at least 70% of the pre-crisis level.»

