A 63-year-old Swiss man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly causing the death of a burglar who broke into his home, reports local media. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is currently aware of the case.

The Swiss embassy is in contact with the man concerned and the local authorities, the FDFA told the Keystone-ATS news agency. As part of consular protection, the man is being assisted. For reasons of data protection and privacy, the FDFA does not provide further details.

20 Minuten revealed the case based on an article in The Pattaya News. The newspaper reported that a 53-year-old Thai man with a gun tried to break into the home of the Swiss man and his wife on Sunday night. The 63-year-old then attempted to stop him and, during a struggle, a shot was fired. According to media reports, the victim had several wounds and bruises on his face and was tied with a rope when police arrived. The autopsy of the body is currently underway.