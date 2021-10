The CEO of Swiss Post, Roberto Cirillo, has defended his company’s acquisition strategy. He believes that in order to provide basic services without any subsidies, the yellow giant requires additional revenue. Cirillo, meanwhile, dismisses the allegation of competition bias. «We don’t want to buy the whole market,« he emphasized today in an online discussion with journalists. Nevertheless, in view of shifting user habits, the former federal regulator will need to adapt if it wants to be in a position to fund its basic service despite falling revenues. But it will remain in its key markets, Cirillo added.

A series of acquisitions by Swiss Post are taking place in the background. In the past few months, the state-owned company has acquired the cloud-based file sharing company Tresorit, the digital advertising platform provider Livesystems and the Lucerne-based digital services company for homes and small and medium-sized companies Klara Business. The latter company, in particular, has been heavily criticized in the media, accusing Swiss Post of having abused its dominant market position.

Protests from the advertising sector

Criticisms were also raised against the acquisition of «Livesystems». The company is active in the field of creating and commercializing advertising and communications solutions for public transport. «This has absolutely nothing to do with Swiss Post’s service mandate,« said Markus Ehrle, CEO of the advertising group APG SGA, during an interview with Tamedia Group Newspapers in July.

In this respect, Cirillo said that Swiss Post has always been involved in the distribution of advertising through the delivery of brochures. The acquisition of «Klara» is a question of fine-tuning operations, given that nowadays, for instance, a tradesman’s invoice is no longer received in paper form.

In the event of takeovers, it will first be checked to see whether they comply with the requirements of antitrust law, explained Cirillo. So far, Swiss Post is unaware of any reports of infringements to the Competition Commission (COMCO).

Its CEO estimates that Swiss Post will be investing around 230 million francs in the current year in acquisitions. Meanwhile, parliament is also taking up the issue: in the autumn session of the Federal Assembly, the Council of States approved two motions calling for stricter takeover rules for quasi-public companies.

