The Ticino Council of State invited citizens to vote «Yes» and acknowledges «with regret» the rejection after today’s referendum of the proposed series of measures to support the media. «The proposed initiative would have ensured the necessary range of opinions within the media system, which, in addition to the essential function of the public broadcaster, enables our direct democracy to operate smoothly. This project was also particularly important for Ticino - and the whole of Italian-speaking Switzerland as it would have strengthened businesses that are currently struggling due to the small audience they serve, and which would have been able to strengthen their long-term prospects with the new subsidies.