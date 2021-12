Swiss Re has reportedly signed an agreement to sell its Elips Life life insurance business to Swiss Life group’ s International division. The transaction will also lead to a long-term partnership between the two Zurich giants surrounding the Vaduz-based company.

The sale of Elips Life will enable Swiss Re to focus on its core business, a statement said today. Swiss Life will take over all activities with the exception of the medical business of Elips Versicherungen in Ireland, which Swiss Re intends to retain. Financial details of the sale - to be finalized in the first half of 2022 - and the partnership have not been disclosed.

For Swiss Life, the integration of the Liechtenstein company will particularly enable it to reinforce its risk and commission results, in line with the group’s strategy, according to the International division’s head, Nils Frowein, who was quoted in the statement.

