A number of Swiss research groups are looking to develop new approaches to vaccines against coronavirus. The avenues being explored have included oral, bacterial spore-based and nasal sprays.

Three teams are making a particularly good case for themselves as part of the Swiss National Science Foundation’s (SNSF) National Research Program «Covid-19» (NRP 78), a statement released today says. A broad range of innovative new vaccines and delivery options, it states,.

For example, Cornel Fraefel, a virologist at the University of Zurich, is basing his research on bacterial spores, in which fragments of the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2 are integrated. They are capable of inducing antigen production in the human body.

Spores have the advantage of being thermally stable and environmentally resistant and they could be administered orally. The ones already produced will be injected into transgenic mice, in order to observe the reaction of the immune system of a mammal in detail.

Volker Thiel, of the Institute of Virology and Immunology at the University of Bern, along with scientists from Germany and Geneva, has also developed an attenuated vaccine, i.e., a type of virus which does not make people sick but nevertheless triggers an immune response. It is an approach that has already proven successful in other cases, such as in the fight against measles.

The vaccine’s greatest potential lies in the improved defense it offers against harmful mutations. It could also be administered by nasal vaporizer, reinforcing the defenses at the level of the nasal cavity mucous membranes, a privileged place of entry and breeding of the virus.

Lastly, the team of Steve Pascolo, an Immunologist at the University Hospital of Zurich, is pursuing work on an even more effective form of messenger mRNA vaccines, which present multiple challenges in terms of production, storage and transport in the body.

